LONDON Jan 22 German Bund futures reverse earlier losses on Tuesday, with traders citing renewed buying interest at levels close to last week's lows, seen as near-term technical support.

"There's fast money playing technical levels. We didn't get down through 142.50 and so now it's coming back. We'd look at 143.20 as a short-term resistance on the upside," one trader said.

Bund futures were 5 ticks higher on the day at 142.95, having fallen as low as 142.54.