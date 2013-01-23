BRIEF-S&P says Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action 'AA' rating affirmed
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
LONDON Jan 23 Bund futures rose to session highs on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund said financial markets were getting ahead of the real economy, raising appetite for safe-haven assets.
Bund futures were last 46 ticks higher on the day at 143.58.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
* S&P - New Jersey Economic Development Authority bonds upgraded to 'AA+' from 'BBB+' on bonds defeasance; outlook stable Source text: (http://bit.ly/2naQjQ2)