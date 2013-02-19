LONDON Feb 19 Bund futures edged up on Tuesday
with demand for low-risk debt propped up by concerns over the
possibility of an inconclusive outcome to Italian elections this
weekend, though gains were capped before German sentiment data.
Market focus will be on the German ZEW index of investor and
analyst sentiment for signs of recovery in the euro zone's
biggest economy after it shrank more than expected in the fourth
quarter.
The index due at 1000 GMT is seen rising for the third
straight month to 35.0 in February from 31.5 last month,
according to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36
economists.
"People are trying to downplay the weak (GDP) data, that it
has been a bit backward-looking and since then things have
improved. But I don't know if we quite buy into that," a trader
said.
"We think the market is cheap ... (Going) into the Italian
election at the weekend and the LTRO repayment (by banks of the
ECB's three-year loans) on Friday we're playing for the long
side," he added.
The Bund future was last seven ticks up at 142.83
compared with 142.76 at Monday's settlement.