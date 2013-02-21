* Weak German and French PMI push Bunds out of range
* Bunds extend gains after poor U.S. jobs data, Philly Fed
* Italian yields edge up before election, investors cautious
* Spanish spread over Italy tightens
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, Feb 21 German Bund futures hit four-week
highs on Thursday after business surveys of the euro zone and
United States came in weaker than expected, prompting investors
to flock towards low-risk assets.
Bunds are likely to hold on to their gains at least until
next week, after Italian elections, analysts said.
Investors looking for signs that the euro zone was emerging
from recession were left disappointed by business activity data
showing the economic downturn in the region unexpectedly
worsened in February.
A survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia then
beat even the most pessimistic forecasts. The number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits also rose
faster than expected.
The data pushed safe haven Bund futures as high as
143.51, the highest since Jan. 25, with traders citing automated
buying at the Feb. 11 high of 143.11 - the top of the range seen
over the past four weeks.
"When compared with the tight range in the past four weeks
this is an important breach. I wouldn't underestimate it,"
Mizuho strategist Ricardo Barbieri said.
UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock was caught off guard
by the move. He activated a stop on his recommendation to sell
Bunds, established at 142.95, and now sits on the sidelines
waiting for clues from momentum indicators, such as the Moving
Average Convergence Divergence, a tool widely used by chartists.
"With the MACD threatening to close above its zero line, if
this is confirmed on a closing basis, the door will be opened
back to the January 24 high at 144.07," Adcock said in a note.
SPAIN OUTPERFORMS ITALY
Despite the cautious tone ahead of the vote, Italian 10-year
yields were 5 bps higher at 4.474 percent, well
below peaks of 4.64 percent seen earlier this month.
The risk of the Italian vote producing a fragmented
parliament with limited ability to pursue reforms has been
balanced by the market's belief that the European Central Bank
remains an effective buyer of last resort.
That has calmed nerves, ensuring most selling by investors
worried about the election outcome has been met by buyers who
have faith in the central bank backstop.
Spain cashed in on investors appetite for higher-yielding
peripheral bonds, raising an above-target 4.2 billion euros at
auction just a day after the country issued its first dollar
bond since 2009.
"That was a very good auction in pretty much every aspect
... It's been a long time since the big skew has been towards
the 10-year in distribution terms," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities, referring to the large amount
of 10-year paper sold relative to less risky, shorter issues
also on offer.
Spanish bond yields have pulled back somewhat after rising
in early February when a political scandal brought calls for
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign. Since then, Spain has
outperformed Italy, leaving the spread between the two at its
narrowest since early November.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 1 bps higher on
the day at 5.21 percent, wiping out an early rise as markets
welcomed the auction result.