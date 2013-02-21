LONDON Feb 21 German Bund futures extended intra-day gains to more than a full point on Thursday after surveys showed an index of business conditions in the U.S. unexpectedly plunged in January.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Thursday its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in February to -12.5 from -5.8 in January and compared with expectations of 1.0 in a Reuters poll.

Bund futures were last 104 ticks higher on the day at 143.46.