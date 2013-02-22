* Banks repay ECB 61.1 bln euros of second crisis loan

* Two-year German yields hit 6-week lows

* Italian election risk keeps Bunds well-bid

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 22 German two-year bond yields fell to six-week lows on Friday after data showed banks would repay the European Central Bank less than half the amount of crisis loans the market expected.

Banks paid back 61.1 billion euros versus a Reuters poll consensus of 130 billion, leading to expectations that liquidity in the banking system will remain ample, keeping the ECB's monetary policy accommodative.

The figure also showed that the pace at which the euro zone banking system was recovering from the global financial crisis was likely to remain slow, supporting demand for assets perceived as safe havens.

Whether the rally in German debt will go any further depends on the outcome of Italian elections on Feb. 24-25. The main risk there is that the vote produces a fragmented parliament that could hamper the next government's reform efforts.

Caution ahead of the polls was probably behind the low repayment of the ECB's second tranche of crisis loans, with analysts saying Italian banks probably opted to hold on to the money just in case the market sentiment turns sour next week.

Two-year German yields were last 4 basis points lower to 0.11 percent, having hit a six-week low of 0.104 percent. Bund futures were last 6 ticks higher on the day at 143.44, having matched Thursday's four-week high of 143.60 earlier in the session.

Bunds rallied by more than a full point on Thursday after business activity data showed the economic downturn in the euro zone unexpectedly worsened in February. Repayment amounts are unlikely to rise significantly as long as the economy does not pick up steam, analysts said.

"The amount was lower than expected so the immediate reaction (in Bund markets) is quite bullish," said Chiara Manenti, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.

"In the medium-term I don't expect Bunds to be strongly affected by repayments because we think the ECB is committed to keep real interest rates low at least until the end of the year."

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

Safe-haven German debt is seen holding firm at least until the Italian election results are published late on Monday.

"Short-term ... it's better to be safe than sorry. Italian elections are a time to keep (German) yields low," said Ciaran O'Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale.

Italian bonds were steady, with 10-year yields trading 2 basis points lower at 4.46 percent, well within this year's range around 4.10-4.75 percent. Pre-election selling pressure has been tempered by buying interest from investors hunting for yields in recent weeks.

Barclays strategists say that the forming of a coalition between centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani and the centrist grouping led by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti could see 10-year yields falling towards 4 percent.

If the centre-right led by Silvio Berlusconi manages to garner enough votes to block the forming of the Bersani-Monti coalition yields are likely to rise towards 5 percent.

As they believe the first scenario is more likely, Barclays strategists recommend cutting the short positions on Italian medium-dated Italian bonds they suggested two weeks ago as a cautious pre-election trade.