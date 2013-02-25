BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
LONDON Feb 25 German Bund futures erased their Monday losses after the European session closed as projections following the Italian elections raised worries about a possible hung parliament.
Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher than Friday's European close at 143.64, having fallen as low as 142.85 during the session.
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes