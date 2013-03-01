* U.S. budget cuts seen crimping growth

* Italian political confusion underpins bid for German debt

* ECB bond buying backstop stems Italian debt selloff

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 1 German bonds held steady on Friday, maintaining most of the week's gains as concern over the fallout from possible U.S. spending cuts and Italy's political stalemate underpinned demand for low-risk debt.

Automatic spending cuts worth $85 billion are due to be introduced on Friday after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a deal to avert them.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the cuts are fully implemented. The IMF now projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2 percent this year.

"They (the U.S.) haven't got a deal so in theory these spending cuts should come in, which has got implications for growth both in the U.S. and elsewhere. I think the markets almost lost sight of that because of what's been going on in Italy," a trader said.

"Core markets are OK and I don't see any reason why they should sell off...I'm not convinced there's going to be any huge turnaround in Italian politics so we'll continue to play negative outlook on risk."

The Bund future was last flat on the day at 144.99, after hefty gains this week hoisted the contract to its highest in nearly two months. German 10-year yields were steady at 1.46 percent.

ITALIAN CAUTION

Traders saw continuing demand for Bunds in coming days on concerns that a prolonged Italian political impasse following inconclusive elections could erode the country's reform efforts. Speculation the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this year after data showed benign price pressures in the euro zone was also expected to support Bunds.

Technical charts also pointed to further gains, with Credit Agricole analysts looking for the German 10-year yield to break convincingly below the 200-day moving average at 1.45 percent in the coming days after attempts to do so this week.

"Today could be the third attempt at closing below that level but, as this is the final day of what has been a very bullish week, there may be more profit taking to come in what feels like a highly speculative market.

"Nevertheless, with the 10-year Bund yield having traded well below 1.50 percent since the aftermath of the Italian election, we doubt any profit taking would test market support at 1.50 percent either," they said in a note.

Italian bonds were broadly steady, with 10-year yields last at 4.74 percent, slightly underperforming Spanish equivalents that were 2 bps lower on the day at 5.10 percent.

Italian bonds have stabilised over the past two days as the prospect of the ECB buying bonds of struggling issuers if needed staunched Tuesday's selloff and stopped yields from soaring back to euro-era highs above 7 percent seen at the height of the debt crisis in 2011.

Strong demand at an Italian bond auction on Wednesday even as borrowing costs surged to their highest since October also lured back some yield-hungry investors into the cheapened market but some analysts remained cautious.

"Even if we saw this week a rather good (Italian) auction, we would be a bit cautious on the BTPs. We can have a more modest correction but I don't think we will get back to the situation we saw in 2011," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.