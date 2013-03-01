* U.S. budget cuts seen crimping growth

* Weak UK PMIs compound global growth worries

* Italian political confusion underpins bid for German debt

* ECB bond buying backstop stems Italian debt selloff

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 1 German bonds pushed higher on Friday as weak UK economic data added to investor concern about the fallout from impending U.S. budget cuts on global growth, spurring demand for low-risk debt.

Bunds were seen extending this week's gains as the data fuelled nervousness among investors who were rattled this week by a strong anti-austerity vote in Italy that has left the euro zone's biggest economy in political limbo.

Potential growth-crimping automatic spending cuts in the United States worth $85 billion to be introduced from Friday were keeping safe-haven Bunds and Treasuries supported, with a last-ditch deal to avert them seen as highly unlikely.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the cuts are fully implemented. The IMF currently projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2 percent this year.

"They (the U.S.) haven't got a deal so in theory these spending cuts should come in, which has got implications for growth both in the U.S. and elsewhere. I think the markets almost lost sight of that because of what's been going on in Italy," a trader said.

"Core markets are OK and I don't see any reason why they should sell off... I'm not convinced there's going to be any huge turnaround in Italian politics so we'll continue to play negative outlook on risk."

The Bund future was last up 33 ticks on the day at 145.32, with German 10-year yields down 2.5 basis points at 1.43 percent. A break below 1.45 percent - the 200-day moving average - in the 10-year yield added momentum to the Bunds rally.

ITALIAN CAUTION

Traders said they expected demand for Bunds to hold up in coming days on concerns that Italy's reform efforts could be eroded amid a political impasse after inconclusive elections.

Speculation that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this year after data showed benign price pressures in the euro zone was also expected to support Bunds.

Italian bonds were broadly steady, with 10-year yields last at 4.74 percent, again underperforming Spanish equivalents that were 3 bps lower on the day at 5.08 percent. Some analysts expect the gap between Spanish and Italian yields to close in coming weeks.

"A strong recovery for BTPs is limited at the current stage and we see Spain continuing outperforming Italy in this market environment given that coalition talks in Italy have yet to start and political uncertainty will prevail over the next couple of weeks," said RBC strategist Norbert Aul.

"In the 10-year we have seen the 5 percent mark was a strong support level in yield terms and we continue to think this will hold, but the recovery potential against Bunds and in outright terms should be limited. We stick for the time being in long Spain against Italy, and we especially like the front end."

Italian bonds have stabilised over the past two days as the prospect of the ECB buying bonds of struggling issuers if needed staunched Tuesday's selloff and stopped yields from soaring back to euro-era highs above 7 percent seen at the height of the debt crisis in 2011.

Strong demand at an Italian bond auction on Wednesday even as borrowing costs surged to their highest since October also lured back some yield-hungry investors into the cheapened market, but some analysts remained wary.

"Even if we saw this week a rather good (Italian) auction, we would be a bit cautious on the BTPs. We can have a more modest correction but I don't think we will get back to the situation we saw in 2011," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.