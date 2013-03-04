* Italian yields rise, Bund futures hit new 2013 high
* Italian politics to remain key market driver near-term
* ECB backstop tempers selling pressure
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 4 The lack of progress in talks to
form a government in Italy weighed on the country's bonds on
Monday, but the so-far-untested European Central Bank bond
buying backstop prevented a deeper sell-off.
Elections last week produced a hung parliament, raising the
risk of a prolonged deadlock, repeat polls and the paralysis of
efforts to keep Italy's 2 trillion euro public debt under
control.
Although the potential consequences of the impasse prompted
some analysts to warn of a new wave of contagion in the euro
zone, yield hungry investors remain interested in buying Italian
bonds.
The ECB's promise to buy bonds issued by struggling states
offered investors an incentive to hold risky assets, although
some in the market have questioned how the scheme could be
activated if Italy did not have the reform-committed government
required by a potential central bank support programme.
"We're left with the prospect of weeks and weeks of
political wrangling ... and I can't help feeling there's going
to be more upward pressure on Italian yields," ICAP strategist
Philip Tyson said.
"It looks contained at the moment. There's a feeling you've
got more backstops in place. Personally, I question that... Yes,
(the bond-buying programme) is there, but it's less of a
backstop than it was."
Ten-year Italian bond yields were last 3 basis
points higher on the day at 4.83 percent, underperforming all
euro zone bonds apart from Greece's. Tyson said his pre-election
target was 5 percent, but he now saw yields heading towards 5.5
or even 6 percent in coming weeks.
Pier Luigi Bersani, who won a lower house majority for the
centre-left but could not win the Senate, on Friday ruled out a
"grand coalition" with Silvio Berlusconi's centre right.
Comedian Beppe Grillo, whose 5-Star Movement came third,
said he will not give a vote of confidence to any government and
only consider backing individual laws. Grillo also said over the
weekend that he supported a non-binding vote on Italy's euro
zone membership.
Any agreement between the parties is seen as short-lived,
while a technocrat government pursuing austerity is seen as an
unpopular option that may increase support for Grillo.
"Whatever happens it's going to be messy," Rabobank rate
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"ON THE SAFE SIDE"
Traders said Italian bonds were bought mostly by domestic
investors and hedge funds taking profits on their post-election
selling positions. Longer-term foreign investors preferred
low-risk German debt.
"I wouldn't say there has been massive buying, but there has
been a bit. But real money haven't got involved yet as they are
still waiting to see how the election pans out and that's the
reason why Bunds haven't been smashed yet," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher at 145.53,
having hit a 2013 high of 145.80 earlier in the session. The
trader noted increased bidding at around the Feb. 27 high of
145.40 and said the high of 145.82 hit in the last session of
last year acted as near-term resistance.
Despite a rally of nearly two points in the Bund future over
the past week and a fall of about 15 basis points in the cash
10-year yield, which last traded at 1.41 percent,
DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk recommended investors to
favour German debt.
"We stay on the safe side, we favour core versus periphery
because you don't know where this is heading to," Lenk said.