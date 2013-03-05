BRIEF-Metlife says originated $3.6 bln in agricultural loans in 2016
* Metlife Inc - company originated $3.6 billion in agricultural loans in 2016 through its subsidiaries and affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 5 German Bund futures edged lower at the open on Tuesday with concern over possible new elections in Italy after its inconclusive vote last week offset by the European Central Bank's bond-buying backstop.
Italy could be inching toward another election within months after centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who won a lower house majority for his grouping but could not win the Senate, issued an ultimatum to anti-establishment leader Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the polls.
Italian bonds came under renewed selling pressure on Monday as the political uncertainty dragged on but the ECB's yet-to-be tested bond-buying backstop prevented a deeper sell-off.
"It's stabilised for now and we are waiting to see whether they can cobble together any form of government but it can spiral so I don't see why Bunds should sell off," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 21 ticks down at 145.30 compared with 145.51 at Monday's settlement.
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by falling sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where the company said it is hoping for a rebound by the end of the year.