* Bargain-hunting after selloff helps Italy bonds recover

* Market seen volatile as Italy impasse drags on

* Dip in safe-haven German Bund prices limited pending ECB

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 5 Italian bonds recovered on Tuesday as some yield-hungry investors picked up the cheapened debt, seeing the ECB's bond-buying backstop as offsetting concerns over the country's political impasse.

Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who won a lower house majority for his grouping in Italy's elections but could not win the Senate, issued an ultimatum to anti-establishment leader Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the polls.

Complicating the picture, Grillo, whose 5-Star Movement won a huge protest vote, said on Tuesday he would not support a new technocrat government after media reports said President Giorgio Napolitano was contemplating setting one up if Bersani failed to form a government.

The political uncertainty has hit Italian bonds but the ECB's yet-to-be tested bond-buying backstop has prevented a deeper sell-off.

Trade was expected to be volatile before an ECB policy meeting on Thursday where President Mario Draghi is expected be questioned on how the ECB scheme could be activated if Italy does not have the reform-committed government required by the central bank's support scheme.

"We're seeing quite a deal of volatility and some buyers coming in after the selloff and consolidation of the past days," said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"The market is hoping for some comment or some reassurance that the ECB is ready to act, however at this point with the political situation in Rome not clear we don't think Draghi will deliver on these hopes."

Italian 10-year yields were last 10 basis points down on the day at 4.78 percent with two-year yields down by a similar amount to 1.92 basis points.

The 2/10-year yield curve is near its steepest in almost a month at nearly 290 basis points as longer-dated Italian bonds have sold off much more than the shorter maturities which fall within the remit of the ECB's bond purchase scheme.

DZ strategists, who had positioned for such a steepening going into last week's election, recommended in a note a gradual booking of profits at 300 bps.

"In case of a solution of the current stalemate - which definitely does not include the announcement of new elections - we expect a flattening of the curve, so that the lows of the final quarter of 2012 at 253 bps could again come to the fore. However, the way down will not be an easy one," they said.

Italian bonds slightly outperformed Spanish debt but this was expected to be temporary. Italian assets were seen coming under renewed selling pressure.

NO QUICK SOLUTION

"The trend for me is for wider spreads because the political situation will not be solved quickly so there will be some more volatility in the next few weeks," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING.

"We can go in 10-year (Italian) yields to 5.0-5.10 percent but I don't think we will go back to (2012 highs above 6 percent) because of the ECB backstop."

In core euro zone markets, German Bunds dipped as the tentative recovery in the periphery and data showing euro zone business surveys were not as weak as expected prompted some profit-taking after their climb to 2013 highs on Monday.

Traders said a deeper selloff in low-risk Bunds was unlikely given concerns over Italy and expectations of a dovish stance from the ECB on Thursday which could cement speculation of a rate cut later in the year.

"(Italian debt) is stabilised for now and we are waiting to see whether they can cobble together any form of government but it can spiral so I don't see why Bunds should sell off," a trader said.

Bund futures were last 31 ticks down on the day at 145.20 while German 10-year yields were 2.5 bps up at 1.44 percent.