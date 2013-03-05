* Italian 10-year yields drop 13 bps to 4.75 percent

* ECB backstop keeps some willing to buy Italian debt

* Bunds dip, losses may extend after Thursday ECB meeting

By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 5 Italian bond yields fell on Tuesday despite Rome's political crisis, benefiting from a better appetite for high-yielding debt and repeating the recent pattern of buyers re-emerging each time prices fall.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 13 basis points to 4.75 percent but political uncertainty over how the country will be governed after deadlocked elections last week means borrowing costs are still 30 bps higher versus pre-election levels.

Analysts cited the European Central Bank's long-standing, but untested, promise to backstop struggling sovereigns by buying government bonds as the main factor that has prevented a deeper sell-off and kept some investors willing to buy back in.

"I'm still a bit nervous near term ... but the market thinks that when push comes to shove the ECB will be there. You could easily argue that yields push higher but then they might trigger something from the ECB," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

As a result, trade was expected to be choppy before an ECB policy meeting on Thursday where central bank President Mario Draghi is expected be questioned on how the bond-buying scheme could be activated if Italy does not have a government committed to reform.

"We're seeing quite a deal of volatility and some buyers coming in after the sell-off and consolidation of the past days," said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"The market is hoping for some comment or some reassurance that the ECB is ready to act. However, at this point with the political situation in Rome not clear, we don't think Draghi will deliver on these hopes."

The Italian 2/10-year yield curve is near its steepest in almost a month at 285 basis points as longer-dated Italian bonds have sold off much more than the shorter maturities which fall within the remit of the ECB's bond purchase scheme.

Eyeing possible outcomes in Italy, DZ strategists, who had positioned for a curve steepening going into the election, recommended a gradual booking of profits at 300 bps.

"In case of a solution of the current stalemate - which definitely does not include the announcement of new elections - we expect a flattening of the curve, so that the lows of the final quarter of 2012 at 253 bps could again come to the fore. However, the way down will not be an easy one," they said.

RATE EXPECTATIONS

The shift towards riskier assets knocked German Bunds, the safe haven of choice in the euro zone, and 10-year debt futures settled 48 ticks lower on the day at 145.03.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets looked for further weakness in core German debt, and recommended taking outright short positions - bets the bond prices will fall - in five-year maturities going into Thursday's ECB meeting.

"We assume that a lot of the Italian political uncertainty is already priced in at the current stage and that further performance would also require that the market starts to price a deposit rate cut by the ECB to a larger extent," said RBC's head of European rate strategy, Peter Schaffrik.

The ECB current pays no interest on deposits and has said it is operationally possible to cut rates below zero, but views remain split on whether the central bank is close to taking such a decision.

"We doubt that the ECB will cut the deposit rate on Thursday and also do not expect the ECB to foster market expectation for a negative depo rate," Schaffrik said.