LONDON, March 6 German Bund futures recovered
some poise on Wednesday after a selloff in the previous session
but were at risk from central bank meetings expected to restate
a commitment to generating growth.
The Bund future was flat on the day at 145.03 after
dropping by around half a point on Tuesday when U.S. equities
hit record highs on improved signs of growth and in anticipation
of continued support from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Dealers also expect the European Central Bank to hint on
Thursday at a similarly accommodative policy outlook. That could
help keep investors in the mood to buy riskier assets despite
the ongoing political crisis in Italy after indecisive
elections.
"At the moment risk assets seem to take central bank
dovishness on board more than bonds do," a trader said.