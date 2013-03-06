* Italian bond yields fall for second day running
* Germany comfortably sells 3.1 bln euros of 5-yr bonds
* ECB meeting seen as key to appetite for German debt
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 6 Italian bond yields fell on
Wednesday as post-election selling enticed investors by
cheapening bond prices but analysts still worried about the
potential impact of inconclusive results.
Investors bought back Rome's bonds for a second consecutive
session but some analysts said healthy demand at a sale of safe
German debt was testament to lingering euro zone worries.
In particular, there are concerns that instability could
resume in financial markets if Italian political parties are
unable to form a coalition after the Feb. 24-25 vote left no
group able to form a government on its own.
"We are trying to take it cautiously at the moment on
Italy," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at
Credit Agricole said. "The volatility is not worth the return."
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell
7.6 basis points to 4.67 percent but remained off two-year lows
hit at the end of February at 4.075 percent.
Still, peripherals continued to find support in the
existence of the European Central Bank's long-standing, but
untested, promise to backstop struggling sovereigns through bond
purchases.
Indeed, there was healthy demand at an Italian bond sale
last week even though the borrowing costs rose to their highest
levels in four months.
Keeble expected similarly decent appetite for Spain's bond
sales on Thursday, when it aims to sell between 4 billion and 5
billion euros of debt maturing in 2015, 2018 and 2023.
Political uncertainty in Italy has led some investors to
favor Spanish debt, narrowing the 10-year yield spread
between the two to its tightest
since May 2012 this week.
GERMAN APPETITE
Germany sold 3.14 billion euros of five-year government debt
on Wednesday, attracting solid demand despite lower returns as
German paper continues to benefit from investor unease about the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Bids for the bonds were worth 1.9 times the amount allocated
- the same as at an auction in February - even though bonds were
sold at a yield of 0.45 percent compared to 0.68 percent last
time.
"This shows that even though investors are relatively
sanguine about the Italian political outlook, the unclear
picture in Italy and the continued weakness of the euro zone
economy are providing good support for the German government
bond market," said Nick Stamenkovic at RIA Capital Markets.
German Bund futures were nine ticks higher on the
day at 145.12 with the near-term outlook for core debt dominated
by Thursday's ECB meeting, at which dealers increasingly believe
the central bank will signal an accommodative policy outlook.
"We think they'll show they had a serious discussion on
rates and with the new round of staff forecasts they may just
pave the way for a cut," a trader said.