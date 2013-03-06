* Italian bond yields fall for second day running

* Germany comfortably sells 3.1 bln euros of 5-yr bonds

* ECB meeting seen as key to appetite for German debt

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 6 Italian bond yields fell on Wednesday as post-election selling enticed investors by cheapening bond prices but analysts still worried about the potential impact of inconclusive results.

Investors bought back Rome's bonds for a second consecutive session but some analysts said healthy demand at a sale of safe German debt was testament to lingering euro zone worries.

In particular, there are concerns that instability could resume in financial markets if Italian political parties are unable to form a coalition after the Feb. 24-25 vote left no group able to form a government on its own.

"We are trying to take it cautiously at the moment on Italy," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole said. "The volatility is not worth the return."

Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 7.6 basis points to 4.67 percent but remained off two-year lows hit at the end of February at 4.075 percent.

Still, peripherals continued to find support in the existence of the European Central Bank's long-standing, but untested, promise to backstop struggling sovereigns through bond purchases.

Indeed, there was healthy demand at an Italian bond sale last week even though the borrowing costs rose to their highest levels in four months.

Keeble expected similarly decent appetite for Spain's bond sales on Thursday, when it aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of debt maturing in 2015, 2018 and 2023.

Political uncertainty in Italy has led some investors to favor Spanish debt, narrowing the 10-year yield spread between the two to its tightest since May 2012 this week.

GERMAN APPETITE

Germany sold 3.14 billion euros of five-year government debt on Wednesday, attracting solid demand despite lower returns as German paper continues to benefit from investor unease about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Bids for the bonds were worth 1.9 times the amount allocated - the same as at an auction in February - even though bonds were sold at a yield of 0.45 percent compared to 0.68 percent last time.

"This shows that even though investors are relatively sanguine about the Italian political outlook, the unclear picture in Italy and the continued weakness of the euro zone economy are providing good support for the German government bond market," said Nick Stamenkovic at RIA Capital Markets.

German Bund futures were nine ticks higher on the day at 145.12 with the near-term outlook for core debt dominated by Thursday's ECB meeting, at which dealers increasingly believe the central bank will signal an accommodative policy outlook.

"We think they'll show they had a serious discussion on rates and with the new round of staff forecasts they may just pave the way for a cut," a trader said.