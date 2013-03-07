LONDON, March 7 German Bunds were steady on
Thursday, with the European Central Bank expected to hold
interest rates and abstain from action to help Italy amid
widespread political uncertainty there, while investors also
awaited a Spanish debt auction.
Spain will issue 4 to 5 billion euros of paper maturing in
2015, 2018 and 2023. The sale should find decent demand as
investors, looking for a return in higher-yielding assets, still
find comfort in the ECB's promised bond-buying program.
Political uncertainty in Italy following an inconclusive
election has led some investors to favor Spanish debt, narrowing
the 10-year yield spread between the
two to its tightest since May 2012 this week. That should also
provide a favorable backdrop to the auction.
German Bund futures were little changed on the day
at 145.14, but analysts said there was further upside if ECB
President Mario Draghi was more downbeat on the euro zone's
prospects than expected.
"I still think that Bunds will benefit from a slightly - not
dovish Draghi, but one that will exacerbate the negatives ... by
expressing his concerns about growth in the euro area," Michael
Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets said.
The ECB is seen holding rates at a record low of 0.75
percent.
Draghi is also expected to say there is no question of
loosening the central bank's rules on bond-buying to accommodate
Italy, according to analysts.