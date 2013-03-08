LONDON, March 8 German Bund futures edged lower at the open on Friday as expectations of further recovery in U.S. employment cooled demand for low-risk debt and benefited higher yielding assets such as equities.

Bunds extended the previous day's fall after the European Central Bank gave no hints on fresh monetary easing, disappointing some in the market who had been expecting strong signals on an interest rate cut.

U.S. employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, picking up slightly from January's 157,000 count, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

"We saw yesterday after the initial claims in the U.S. and (ECB President Mario) Draghi's comments that not only Bunds but also Treasuries were under downward pressure so maybe there's already some positioning for a strong payrolls number," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.

Bund futures were last 8 ticks down at 142.75 compared with 142.83 at Thursday's settlement.