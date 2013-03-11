* Italian bonds fall after downgrade, but remain resilient
* German Bunds benefit from Italian backdrop
* Analysts say peripheral optimism overdone
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 11 Italian borrowing costs rose on
Monday after a downgrade by Fitch to Italy's credit rating on
Friday dented appetite for its bonds in favour of safe-haven
assets.
Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to
BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, raising the risk its next
ratings change will be a further downgrade.
The move was based on political uncertainty after recent
elections, a deep recession and mounting debt.
Markets have shown more resilience than expected to a
political deadlock in Italy, but the downgrade could add to
Italy's woes as it seeks to raise funds later this week.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose
7.4 basis points to 4.67 percent, while BTP futures
were down 59 ticks on the day to 108.78.
German Bund futures were up 31 ticks on the day at
142.77, but were little changed from after-hour trading levels
hit on Friday.
"They (Fitch) are only playing catch up with the others,"
one trader said, referring to the fact that Standard & Poor's
already rates Italy BBB-plus, with a negative outlook.
"But we remain negative on Italy. We still think the market
is too complacent on Italy, so we are still looking for the
10-year yield spread to widen versus Bunds," the trader added.
The 10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds
was at 315 basis points, 8 basis
points wider on the day. The cost of insuring Italian government
debt against default rose.
The downgrade could cast a shadow over Italy's bond auction
this week but analysts still expect ample liquidity and
yield-hungry investors to support the sale.
"I am sure it will go relatively well," Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis said.
But he said optimism towards lower-rated debt was overdone.
"The market is probably too optimistic regarding Italy and
even more regarding Spain," he said.
"Italian and Spanish debt are really expensive. We would
wait to enter longer positions on both debt - right now, it's
too risky given these uncertainties on the political side."
Italian and Spanish bonds have continued to benefit from the
European Central Bank's promised but untapped bond-buying
program which would serve as a financial backstop for struggling
euro zone sovereigns if they asked for help.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were
down 3 basis points at 4.74 percent - their lowest levels since
February 2012, when banks were using cheap ECB loans to buy
peripheral debt.
Part of the appetite for riskier assets has also been driven
by better U.S. data which is fueling optimism about the global
economy.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers added a
greater-than-expected 236,000 workers to their payrolls in
February and the jobless rate fell to a four-year low, offering
a bright signal on the health of the world's largest economy.
[ID:nLNS8EE92I0
(Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)