* Italian bonds fall after Fitch downgrade
* German Bunds benefit from Italian backdrop
* Analysts say peripheral optimism overdone
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 11 Italian borrowing costs rose on
Monday after a downgrade by Fitch to Italy's credit rating
dented appetite for its bonds, with safe-haven assets seeing
greater interest.
Fitch on Friday lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one
notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, raising the risk its
next ratings change will be a further downgrade.
The move was based on political uncertainty after recent
elections, a deep recession and mounting debt.
Markets have shown more resilience than expected to a
political deadlock in Italy, but the downgrade could add to
Italy's woes as it seeks to raise funds later this week.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 7
basis points to 4.66 percent, while BTP futures were
down 54 ticks on the day at 108.83.
German Bund futures were up 36 ticks on the day at
142.82.
"They (Fitch) are only playing catch up with the others,"
one trader said, referring to the fact that Standard & Poor's
already rates Italy BBB-plus, with a negative outlook.
"But we remain negative on Italy. We still think the market
is too complacent on Italy, so we are still looking for the
10-year yield spread to widen versus Bunds," the trader added.
The 10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds
- a measure of the extra yield the
market demands to hold Italian debt over safer alternatives -
was at 318 basis points, 11 basis points wider on the day.
The cost of insuring Italian government debt against default
also rose.
The downgrade could cast a shadow over Italy's bond auction
this week but analysts still expect ample liquidity and
yield-hungry investors to support the sale.
"I am sure it will go relatively well," Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis said.
But he said optimism towards lower-rated debt was overdone.
"The market is probably too optimistic regarding Italy and
even more regarding Spain," he said.
"Italian and Spanish debt are really expensive. We would
wait to enter longer positions on both debt - right now, it's
too risky given these uncertainties on the political side."
ECB-BACKED CONFIDENCE
Italian and Spanish government bonds have continued to
benefit from the European Central Bank's promised but untapped
bond-buying program which would serve as a financial backstop
for struggling euro zone sovereigns if they asked for help.
Despite the Italian downgrade, ten-year Spanish government
bond yields fell to 4.74 percent - their lowest
levels since February 2012, when banks were using cheap ECB
loans to buy peripheral debt. They were down 2.7 bps on the day
at 4.75 percent.
The fact that contagion had not spread to Spain's debt
market after the Italian elections was a "sign that (investors)
are confident on the overall effectiveness of the ECB's safety
net," Ricardo Barbieri, strategist at Mizuho said.
Spanish bonds have mostly outperformed Italian debt since
the elections with the 10-year yield spread between the two
closing on zero and hitting its narrowest since March 2012 at 8
basis points.
The 10-year yield spread between Italian and Irish bonds
stood at 95 basis points, meaning
investors were demanding far more to hold bonds issued by the
euro zone's third largest economy, Italy, than to buy the paper
of Ireland, a country that received a bailout.
Part of the appetite for riskier assets has also been driven
by better U.S. data which is fueling optimism about the global
economy, analysts said.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers added a
greater-than-expected 236,000 workers to their payrolls in
February and the jobless rate fell to a four-year low, offering
a bright signal on the health of the world's largest economy.