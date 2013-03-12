* German Bunds follow UK gilts higher after weak data
* Italian debt selloff eases as investors buy cheapened debt
* Italy still underperforming Spain, squeezing yield gap
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 12 German Bunds pushed higher on
Tuesday as a sharp fall in UK manufacturing output and
persistent concerns about Italy's political and fiscal outlook
lifted demand for low-risk government debt.
Bunds followed rising UK gilts after data showed the biggest
contraction in factory output since last June, bolstering
speculation that the Bank of England would increase the target
for its bond purchase scheme to support the economy.
"We had the UK data which was a lot weaker (than
expected)...which sent gilts soaring. Bunds and (U.S.)
Treasuries followed," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 31 ticks up on the day at
143.03 while German 10-year yields were last 2.7
basis points down at 1.48 percent.
Bunds outperformed peripheral euro zone bonds though the
selloff in Italian bonds the previous day was curtailed by some
investors buying back into a cheapened market after Fitch
downgraded the country's credit ratings late on Friday.
Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts and
analysts expected the move to gain momentum before Rome's sale
of up to 7.25 billion euros of bonds on Wednesday.
Italy's one-year borrowing costs hit their highest since
December at an auction of Treasury bills on Tuesday and may
herald higher yields at the bond sale after Fitch cut Italy's
credit rating on Friday.
Italian 10-year yields were last 2 basis
points lower at 4.63 percent and have reversed most of the 50
bps rise seen since an inconclusive Feb. 24-25 election.
The bonds have proven resilient to the resultant political
uncertainty, in line with broader appetite for higher-yielding
assets as a more upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and a
European Central Bank pledge to buy peripheral euro zone debt
lured back investors.
"In a world where yield is lacking you will see periphery
supported in the absence of news. We are just trading on a theme
of no news is good news for now but that can change very quickly
and I think the market is complacent," a trader said.
"I do expect political volatility going forward but until we
get signs of that Italy will continue to trade OK. A lot of
people are also looking at relative plays between Spain and
Italy and favouring Spain and I expect that to continue."
Spanish 10-year Bono yields were 2.5 bps lower
at 4.75 percent and have seen their gap over Italy at its
tightest for a year at just over 10 bps.
In contrast to Italy, Spain's one-year borrowing costs fell
to their lowest since Greece's debt meltdown in 2010 at a sale
of bills on Tuesday. The government sold 5.8 billion euros of
debt, more than its initial 5.5 billion target.
CHRONICALLY ILL
Many strategists and traders see Spain's yield premium over
Italian BTPs vanishing in coming days as Italian politicians
squabble over forging a coalition.
While the Spanish economy is struggling to recover from a
real estate collapse, Italy is battling to curb its mounting
debt.
"You have a choice between some guy who potentially can come
back to health after a heart attack or somebody who is slowly
dying of some chronic disease. Who is going to be healthier next
month?" said Luca Jellinek, European head of fixed income at
Credit Agricole.
"The news flow is going to be important and on that basis
I still prefer Spain to Italy. As we get close to zero or below
zero (in the yield spread) I think there will be some
resistance," he said.
"It depends on what happens to Italian politics so it is a
volatile trade."
Traders and some strategists say some long-term investors,
especially foreign, who had cut their exposure to Italy and
Spain before the election were coming back into the market,
lured by higher yields.
"Our own flows indicate there is still quite an active short
from the leveraged community, especially in Spain," Barclays
Capital strategists said in a note.
"Given the absence of near-term event risk and the ongoing
search for yield, we suspect yields and spreads will continue to
drift lower, as underweights by international and euro area real
money investors, as well as outright shorts by hedge funds, are
likely being gradually covered."