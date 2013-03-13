LONDON, March 13 Italian government bond yields
rose and European shares fell on Wednesday as the country's debt
auction saw weaker demand and higher borrowing costs compared
with previous auctions.
Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis
points higher at 4.67 percent, slightly up from levels seen
before the auction. German Bund futures were 24 ticks
higher on the day at 143.28.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index extended
losses to trade down 0.4 percent on the day. Italy's
FTSE MIB was down 0.9 percent, hitting one-week lows