* Debt costs rise, demand falls at Italy debt sale
* Italian bonds seen facing increased volatility
* Low-rated sovereigns grab chance to issue bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 13 Italian yields rose on
Wednesday after the country's first bond auction following
Fitch's credit rating downgrade found weaker demand than
previous sales despite a rise in the premium offered to
investors.
The result pointed to volatile times ahead for Italian bonds
as the country tries to solve a political deadlock caused by
last month's inconclusive election, which prompted Fitch's
one-notch cut to BBB-plus.
Italian 10-year yields were 10 basis points
higher on the day at 4.70 percent, compared with around 4.65
percent at 1000 GMT, when bidding for the bonds was cut off.
The reaction was dubbed as "muted" by analysts, who expect
the perceived protection offered by the European Central Bank's
untested pledge to buy highly indebted countries' bonds to
contain the rise in yields.
"It was a weak auction," said Jan von Gerich, chief
strategist at Nordea Bank. "I wouldn't put too much weight on it
because if you really have problems you would see them in
secondary markets first."
"The environment remains very uncertain and it is surprising
to see Italian bonds performing so well generally. Going
forward, we should see more pressure on them but the current
conditions of ... risk-taking are (supportive)."
He said 10-year yields of 5 percent "or maybe even 5.50
should not be far fetched," but 2012 levels of almost 7 percent
were unlikely to be hit again soon.
At the auction, Italy offered an average yield of 2.48
percent for its three-year bonds, the highest level since
December. Demand as measured by the bid/cover ratio fell to 1.28
from 1.37 at a previous sale.
The sale of a 2028 bond followed a similar pattern of higher
yields and lower demand.
YIELD-GRABBING
Reassured by the Italian bonds' resilience to the political
crisis and hoping the ECB backstop will keep supporting
high-yielding assets, the euro zone's lower rated sovereigns
appear to see a window of opportunity in which to issue debt.
Ireland is due to sell on Wednesday its first new benchmark
10-year bond since soaring yields forced it to take a bailout in
2010. It has set the size at 5 billion euros and the price
guidance at mid-swaps plus 250 basis points, indicating a yield
of around 4.25 percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news
and market analysis service.
On Thursday, Spain plans an extraordinary triple-bond
auction.
"As markets have now ruled out the possibility of a euro
break-up, if you believe that the ECB will remain accommodative
... it means that carry trades remain favoured," BNP Paribas
rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"Therefore it makes sense to invest in peripherals and it
makes sense for peripherals to issue at the moment. Demand is
there, liquidity is there, the grab for yields persists."
In a sign that the ECB's bond-buying programme has so far
been effective in preventing contagion, Spanish 10-year yields
have fallen to their lowest levels since March
2012 this week at 4.727 percent. On Wednesday, they were 3 bps
higher at 4.78 percent.
Irish benchmark yields were steady at 3.68
percent, compared with over 15 percent in mid-2011 when markets
feared the bailed out euro zone sovereigns may not be able to
raise funds on their own once their programmes come to an end.
At the other end of the euro zone credit rating scale,
German 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 1.46
percent, while Bund futures rose 25 ticks to 143.29 as
a two-year German debt sale went smoothly.