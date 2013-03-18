* Cypriot savings levy seen as risky precedent
* Analysts see risk of fresh contagion
* Bunds rally, low-rated euro zone bond yields jump
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 18 Italian and Spanish bond yields
jumped on Monday while German yields hit 2013 lows after an EU
bailout plan for Cyprus that includes a levy on bank deposits
viewed by investors as setting a dangerous precedent.
Some analysts said the Cyprus deal risked sparking a new
episode of contagion in the region and some expect safe-haven
Bund futures to test levels close to their all-time highs.
In a shift from previous rescue packages, euro zone leaders
want Cyprus to tap savers' cash in exchange for 10 billion euros
of financial aid to help the country avert a default.
The move sparked fears of a run on banks elsewhere in the
euro zone and worries that similar extraordinary measures might
be taken if other indebted member states need funding help.
Brussels has emphasised that the measure is a one-off for a
country that accounts for just 0.2 percent of European output.
The risk of a euro zone exit - still perceived as minor -
was also among the near-term concerns cited by traders. Bonds
issued by Cyprus plunged in value on fears its parliament might
reject the deal in a vote on Tuesday, potentially paving the way
to a messy default as early as June.
"Cyprus is a small country, but the message that this sends
to the market is very negative: (the same) could happen
elsewhere," one trader said.
Yields on debt issued by lower-rated euro zone states rose,
as well as the cost of insuring against default.
Italian 10-year yields at one point rose 11
basis points to 4.72 percent and were last at 4.67 percent.
Equivalent Spanish yields rose by as much as 15
bps to 5.08 percent and were last at 5.03 percent.
Traders said flows were dominated by hedge funds, which tend
to open and close positions much faster than long-term investors
such as insurers or pension funds, which were still assessing
the potential impact of the decision.
"The market is still waiting for information on how bad
could it be," RBS rate strategist Harvinder Sian said. "You have
to remember that on the week Lehman went under, Bund futures
ended lower than where they started."
Bund futures were 69 ticks higher on the day at
144.08, while 10-year German yields fell as much
as 8 bps to 1.37 percent, their 2013 low. Two-year yields
hit their lowest since Jan. 2 at 0.001 percent.
In the week that started with Lehman Brothers' filing for
bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008 - an event that sparked a global
credit crisis - Bund futures opened at 115.01 and closed at
113.73, according to Reuters data.
UBS strategist Richard Adcock saw Bund futures rising to at
least 146.15. They hit a high of 146.89 last June during the
Greek elections, when fears of a euro break-up reached a peak.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY
Some analysts said the rise in peripheral yields was an
opportunity to buy. ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti
said the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields could
widen to 370 bps in the near-term from 330 bps currently, but
that would be a good level to buy Italian bonds again.
"The impact may be more or less short-lived. Cyprus is an
isolated event, I don't see haircuts in deposits in bigger
countries, " Giansanti said, adding that the European Central
Bank's so-far untested bond-buying pledge should continue to cap
peripheral yields.
Cyprus's 56-member parliament will vote on the plan on
Tuesday. Approval is far from a given: no party has an absolute
majority and three parties have said outright they will not back
the tax.
The uncertainty was felt in the island's illiquid bonds, a
Greek-style haircut on which was rejected as a bailout measure
because most are issued under strict international law and are
held mainly by the banks whose problems triggered the crisis.
The yield on its June 2013 issue more than
doubled to almost 70 percent, while the yield on a February 2020
bond rose by two percentage points on the day to
10.4 percent.
"There are two downsides," said Gabriel Sterne, chief
economist at distressed debt brokerage Exotix.
"One is that the deal doesn't get past parliament and euro
zone exit risks are in the short-term still in the tail, but
quite high ... The other risk is what happens if Russia doesn't
extend its own loans."
Moscow is considering extending an existing 2.5 billion euro
loan to Cyprus. With many Russians among the depositors
affected, however, the planned levy has already elicited an
angry reaction from President Vladimir Putin.