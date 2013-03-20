* Risk appetite recovers, Bunds dip, but tension remains
high
* German Bund auction yield at lowest since July 2012
* Spain, Italy rebound as some keep faith in ECB backstop
By William James
LONDON, March 20 New uncertainty over Cyprus's
future in the euro zone kept German Bund yields near their
lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as the country scrambled
to find a plan B to solve its debt problems.
A 36-0 parliamentary vote late on Tuesday against plans to
partially fund a bailout for Cyprus with a deposit levy left
policymakers desperately looking for another solution and kept
investors in cautious mood.
While German Bund futures, sought as a safe haven
in times of market stress, were 26 ticks lower on the day at
144.36, they remained at elevated levels and few expected prices
to fall significantly in the near term.
Talks with Russia on restructuring an existing loan to
Cyprus failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday and Russian
officials have yet to decide on a request for an additional 5
billion euro loan. The Cypriot finance minister said he would
stay in Moscow for as long as needed to secure a deal.
Underscoring the caution, a German 10-year bond sale found
strong demand compared to similar sales this year and came at
the lowest auction yield since July 2012 - a time when an
investor exodus from the region's lower-rated states threatened
the euro zone's future.
"The cheapening that we've seen this morning combined with
the ongoing fear about Cyprus contributed to ... a good result
despite yields trading close to the year's lows," said Michael
Leister, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.
In the secondary market, 10-year German bond yields
were 2 basis points higher on the day at 1.37
percent, but still 8 bps lower on the week and within sight of
Tuesday's 2013 low of 1.34 percent
The precarious position of Cyprus's banks, which are heavily
dependent on European Central Bank support, has increased the
urgency of finding a new plan. Without a solution, Cyprus risks
default as early as June, when a 1.4 billion euro bond matures.
Cypriot banks stayed shut on Wednesday and traders said many
investors were waiting to see whether fears of a rush to
withdraw money from the system would materialise. Any signs of a
bank run would accelerate the sense of crisis and switch the
focus to Italy and Spain for any signs of spillover.
PERIPHERY AT RISK
The chaos in Cyprus has already caused investors to back
away from bonds issued by the region's other struggling
countries, and upward pressure on Spanish and Italian bond
yields was expected to remain high.
"The risk is that we see more serious contagion... we're
sticking to our long Bunds, short periphery positions," a trader
said, referring to bets that the yield gap between German and
weaker bonds would widen.
Despite the expectation of more pressure, a rebound in
equity markets and expectations that ECB safety measure would
limit contagion helped keep Italian and Spanish yields in check.
The 10-year Italian yielded 4.67 percent, down
4 basis points on the day, while the Spanish equivalent yield
was 2 bps down at 5.03 percent.
"On the long term I would say all the widening we have seen
in Italy and Spain are opportunities to play for another spread
compression," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.
"But, having said that, it's clear that the very near-term
environment remains risky enough not to enter these kind of
trades massively."