* Bunds hit highest since June on continuous contract

* German PMI fuels expectations of ECB rate cut

* Next resistance for Bund is record high of 146.89

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 23 Bund futures hit a contract high on Tuesday after a downbeat survey on Germany's manufacturing and services sector reinforced the case for an interest rate cut.

Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April, a survey showed, suggesting Europe's largest economy may contract again after an expected recovery in the first quarter.

The German data lifted Bunds off the day's low, hit after equivalent French data came in slightly above expectations.

The news about Germany reinforced the view that the European Central Bank may soon have to ease monetary policy further.

On Monday, comments by ECB policymakers suggested the central bank may be leaning towards a further cut in its main refinancing rate.

"It's more worrying that the German figures are now really deteriorating quite a bit - much more than expected," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.

"It basically underpins the story that weakness has been shifting from periphery to core member states ... this will further fuel expectations that the ECB can't wait to ease until June for example."

German Bund futures hit a new high on the June contract at 146.77, up 42 ticks on the day - its highest since June on the continuous contract.

Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said the next important technical resistance was the record high hit by the Bund in June at 146.89 or the record low on the German 10-year yield at 1.126 percent hit in July last year.

The yield was last down 2 basis points at 1.21 percent.

The euro zone numbers came on the heels of a preliminary survey in China which showed growth in its vast factory sector dipped in April, raising concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

French 10-year yields were 2.6 basis points lower at 1.72 percent after a survey showing France's business downturn eased more than expected in April underpinned its bond prices.

Despite the uncertain backdrop, lower-rated Spanish and Italian bonds were higher.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were down 8.2 basis points at 4.43 percent while Italian equivalent were 4.8 bps lower at 4.04 percent.

"There is a general convergence trade going on across Europe," one trader said. "It's all flows-driven and domestic accounts (in Spain and Italy) are extending out along the curve ... going longer in duration in the hunt for yield."