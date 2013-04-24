* Centre-right sets pre-conditions for government support
* Peripheral debt rally pauses
* Demand falls at German 30-year debt sale, Bunds dip
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 24 Italian 10-year bond yields
rose on Wednesday as political uncertainty resurfaced after
centre-right officials said they would only back a new
government if it scrapped a housing tax brought in by outgoing
premier Mario Monti.
Italy's president designated deputy Democratic Party leader
Enrico Letta to form a government, and markets had expected
Letta to be backed by the centre-left and centre-right, breaking
the deadlock created by February's inconclusive
election.
But the centre-right's pre-condition cast new doubt over
whether a deal is possible or whether the new administration
will last long enough for Italy to implement any reforms to
boost growth and cut debt levels.
Ten-year Italian yields last traded 4 basis
points higher on the day at 4.01 percent, having fallen as low
as 3.94 earlier in the session, close to the 2-1/2 year lows of
3.89 percent hit on Tuesday.
"With (the centre-right) asking for the housing tax to be
scrapped there's no guarantee that Letta will have any success
in forming a government," one trader said.
He added that investors were only taking profits on the
recent strong rally and there was no sign they were turning
negative on Italy.
Any deal to form a government will be welcomed by the
markets and could send yields even lower. But concerns remain
that clashes between the centre-left and centre-right may hinder
reform efforts.
"It's not an ideal scenario, but after two months of
political deadlock, markets will see this as a step forward,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in
Dublin. "Ultimately it could mean two steps back."
Ten-year Spanish yields were up 2 bps at 4.32
percent, also retreating from 2-1/2 year lows. Lower-rated debt
has recently found renewed support from a hunt for yield fuelled
by monetary policy easing by the world's major central banks.
GERMAN AUCTION
German Bunds dipped after a 30-year bond auction saw lower
demand than a previous sale, showing that investors' appetite
for the safe-haven paper was thinning out at low yield levels.
The sale of 2.5 percent bonds maturing in 2044 came at a
yield of 2.16 percent, the lowest ever at a German 30-year bond
sale. The previous low was 2.17 percent, reached last July when
markets were in full-blown crisis mode.
Bund futures were last 31 ticks lower on the day at
145.78. They rose as high as 146.77 on Tuesday, the highest
since June 1, when it reached a record high of 146.89.
"The German 30-year auction wasn't great, and that's been
the catalyst for us to squeeze a bit lower... There's a bit of
profit taking as well after we got close to all-time lows in
yield terms," a second trader said.
Losses were expected to be limited, however, by speculation
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as early
as next week.
"I really think we will bounce from these levels rather than
go any further," the second trader said.