* Investors cash in on Italian, Spanish bond rally
* Bunds considered expensive, vulnerable to correction
* Central bank liquidity to limit fall across assets
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 25 Italian and Spanish bond prices
dipped on Thursday as investors took profit on strong gains that
pushed yields to 2-1/2 lows, but the sell-off was seen limited
by abundant central bank cash in the financial system.
The European Central Bank's promise to protect the euro with
a bond-buying programme has deterred selling of bonds issued by
the euro zone's most indebted states, while easy monetary policy
globally has raised investors' appetite for higher-yielding
assets.
Downbeat data from Germany has also raised expectations of a
cut in official ECB interest rates as early as next week,
underpinning both higher- and lower-rated bonds.
Italian yields rose 8 basis points to 4.08
percent, having fallen this week below 4 percent for the first
time since November 2010. The designation of a new Italian prime
minister looked to have broken two months of political deadlock
as the country's main political parties started negotiations
form a new government.
"We've seen a big rally and once Italian yields got around
3.9-3.8 percent you got the sense that people wanted to lock in
profits coupled with fact that parliamentary negotiations seem
to be rumbling on," said Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP.
"This is bit of a pause for breath. The market is not ready
for a big reversal. That may well come but at the moment with
ECB action potentially imminent, the weakness of the data and
plenty of liquidity that's enough to ensure that any backup in
yields is going to be limited."
Spanish 10-year yields initially rose as much
as 10 basis points to 4.42 percent as data showing a higher than
forecast unemployment rate in the euro zone's fourth largest
economy highlighted its struggle to generate growth. They were
last 2 bps up at 4.31 percent with some traders saying the rise
in yields had been met by some domestic buying.
VULNERABLE BUNDS
German Bunds, which have also recently benefited from rate
cut bets, were broadly steady with some traders citing caution
before U.S. data on Friday which will show the extent of the
slowdown in the U.S. recovery in the first quarter.
Higher-than-expected British gross domestic product numbers
also halted the recent rally in low-risk bonds.
"Most of this rate excitement and the expectation for a 25
basis points lower (ECB) refinancing rate should be in the price
by now," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.
"Here the market needs further bullish impetus. It may risk
a corrective move from here but very short term."
Bund futures settled 1 tick up on the day at
146.20, with German 10-year yields flat at 1.24
percent. Some analysts said Bunds, which were now about 10 bps
above record low levels of 1.126 percent reached in July 2012,
looked vulnerable to a correction.
Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said there was
room for 10-year yields to rise to 1.30 percent
from 1.23 percent currently.
"At the moment I am relatively short of the Bund," he said.