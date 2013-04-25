* Investors cash in on Italian, Spanish bond rally * Bunds considered expensive, vulnerable to correction * Central bank liquidity to limit fall across assets By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, April 25 Italian and Spanish bond prices dipped on Thursday as investors took profit on strong gains that pushed yields to 2-1/2 lows, but the sell-off was seen limited by abundant central bank cash in the financial system. The European Central Bank's promise to protect the euro with a bond-buying programme has deterred selling of bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted states, while easy monetary policy globally has raised investors' appetite for higher-yielding assets. Downbeat data from Germany has also raised expectations of a cut in official ECB interest rates as early as next week, underpinning both higher- and lower-rated bonds. Italian yields rose 8 basis points to 4.08 percent, having fallen this week below 4 percent for the first time since November 2010. The designation of a new Italian prime minister looked to have broken two months of political deadlock as the country's main political parties started negotiations form a new government. "We've seen a big rally and once Italian yields got around 3.9-3.8 percent you got the sense that people wanted to lock in profits coupled with fact that parliamentary negotiations seem to be rumbling on," said Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP. "This is bit of a pause for breath. The market is not ready for a big reversal. That may well come but at the moment with ECB action potentially imminent, the weakness of the data and plenty of liquidity that's enough to ensure that any backup in yields is going to be limited." Spanish 10-year yields initially rose as much as 10 basis points to 4.42 percent as data showing a higher than forecast unemployment rate in the euro zone's fourth largest economy highlighted its struggle to generate growth. They were last 2 bps up at 4.31 percent with some traders saying the rise in yields had been met by some domestic buying. VULNERABLE BUNDS German Bunds, which have also recently benefited from rate cut bets, were broadly steady with some traders citing caution before U.S. data on Friday which will show the extent of the slowdown in the U.S. recovery in the first quarter. Higher-than-expected British gross domestic product numbers also halted the recent rally in low-risk bonds. "Most of this rate excitement and the expectation for a 25 basis points lower (ECB) refinancing rate should be in the price by now," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank. "Here the market needs further bullish impetus. It may risk a corrective move from here but very short term." Bund futures settled 1 tick up on the day at 146.20, with German 10-year yields flat at 1.24 percent. Some analysts said Bunds, which were now about 10 bps above record low levels of 1.126 percent reached in July 2012, looked vulnerable to a correction. Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said there was room for 10-year yields to rise to 1.30 percent from 1.23 percent currently. "At the moment I am relatively short of the Bund," he said.