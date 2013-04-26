Cameroon considers two-year IMF aid programme to drive growth
YAOUNDE, March 8 Cameroon and the International Monetary Fund are considering a two-year aid programme for the Central African country to deliver sustained and inclusive economic growth.
LONDON, April 26 German Bund futures rose on Friday with investors wary that talks to form a government in Italy could be derailed by major differences between the country's centre-left and centre-right political groupings.
Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta said early-stage talks to form a government after February's inconclusive election were "encouraging", but noted problems in reaching a deal with the Silvio Berlusconi-led centre-right.
"Italian politics are supportive (for Bunds)," one trader said.
At 0602 GMT, Bund futures, which rise in times of increased uncertainty as German debt is seen as a safe haven, were 20 ticks higher on the day at 146.40. Italian BTP futures were 23 ticks lower at 114.20.
Gains for Bunds were seen limited before U.S. economic growth data for the first quarter due later in the day. Gross domestic product probably grew at a 3.0 percent annual rate, quickening from the fourth quarter's pedestrian 0.4 percent pace, according to a Reuters poll.
NEW YORK, March 7 Puerto Rico's oversight board is racing to review Governor Ricardo Rossello's blueprint for steering the island's economy out of fiscal crisis, but has key concerns over whether it can be implemented as planned, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
