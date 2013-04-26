* Italy PM designate Letta says needs more time to form govt
* Italian yields rise on political uncertainty
* Bunds rise but gains seen limited before U.S. GDP data
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 26 Italian bond yields rose on
Friday with investors wary that talks to form a government could
be derailed by major differences between the country's
centre-left and centre-right political groupings.
Traders did not anticipate a trend reversal and played down
the move as profit-taking on after a strong rally that pushed
10-year Italian yields to 2-1/2 year lows this week.
Expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest
rates as early as next week were likely to keep high-yielding
debt, such as Italy's supported, they said.
In Italy, Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta said
early-stage talks to form a government after February's
inconclusive election were "encouraging", but added there were
problems in reaching a deal with the Silvio Berlusconi-led
centre-right.
He said he would use Friday as "a day to reflect" on his
chances of forming a government.
"When ... (Letta) was designated the market was positive
about it, believing he will form a government. What we're seeing
now is a counter-reaction," said Viola Julien, fixed income
analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen in Frankfurt.
She added though that the downward trend in Italian yields
remained intact.
Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis
points higher at 4.13 percent, having hit 2-1/2 year lows of
3.89 percent on Tuesday. BTP futures were 60 ticks
lower at 113.83.
"I would only call (the rise in yields) profit-taking
because there is always a chance that things don't go well,"
said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief analyst at Nordea in
Helsinki.
"(But) if you put it in the context of the rally that we've
seen the profit-taking so far has been quite modest, "
The uncertainty in Italy was supportive of German Bunds,
traders said, but gains were seen limited before U.S.
first-quarter economic growth data due later in the day.
Gross domestic product probably grew at a 3.0 percent annual
rate, up from a 0.4 percent pace in the previous three months,
according to a Reuters poll.
Bund futures, which usually rise in times of
increased market tension, were 17 ticks higher at 146.37.
Commerzbank strategists said in a note stronger-than-expected
GDP data could push Bunds to 145.75.
Helaba's Julien said weaker-than-expected GDP data could see
Bund futures approaching their all-time highs again at 146.89.