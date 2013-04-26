* Italy PM designate Letta says needs more time to form govt

* Italian yields rise on political uncertainty

* Bunds rise but gains seen limited before U.S. GDP data

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 26 Italian bond yields rose on Friday with investors wary that talks to form a government could be derailed by major differences between the country's centre-left and centre-right political groupings.

Traders did not anticipate a trend reversal and played down the move as profit-taking on after a strong rally that pushed 10-year Italian yields to 2-1/2 year lows this week.

Expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as early as next week were likely to keep high-yielding debt, such as Italy's supported, they said.

In Italy, Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta said early-stage talks to form a government after February's inconclusive election were "encouraging", but added there were problems in reaching a deal with the Silvio Berlusconi-led centre-right.

He said he would use Friday as "a day to reflect" on his chances of forming a government.

"When ... (Letta) was designated the market was positive about it, believing he will form a government. What we're seeing now is a counter-reaction," said Viola Julien, fixed income analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen in Frankfurt.

She added though that the downward trend in Italian yields remained intact.

Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis points higher at 4.13 percent, having hit 2-1/2 year lows of 3.89 percent on Tuesday. BTP futures were 60 ticks lower at 113.83.

"I would only call (the rise in yields) profit-taking because there is always a chance that things don't go well," said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.

"(But) if you put it in the context of the rally that we've seen the profit-taking so far has been quite modest, "

The uncertainty in Italy was supportive of German Bunds, traders said, but gains were seen limited before U.S. first-quarter economic growth data due later in the day.

Gross domestic product probably grew at a 3.0 percent annual rate, up from a 0.4 percent pace in the previous three months, according to a Reuters poll.

Bund futures, which usually rise in times of increased market tension, were 17 ticks higher at 146.37. Commerzbank strategists said in a note stronger-than-expected GDP data could push Bunds to 145.75.

Helaba's Julien said weaker-than-expected GDP data could see Bund futures approaching their all-time highs again at 146.89.