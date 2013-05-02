* ECB cuts refi rate to record low 0.5 pct

* Rate cut prompts profit-taking in Bunds

* Italian, Spanish bond yields fall

* Slovenia bond sale in focus after ratings cut

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 2 German Bund futures fell on Thursday in volatile trade after the European Central Bank cut interest rates, as the widely-anticipated move prompted some profit-taking after a sharp rally.

Euro zone bonds have rallied across the board in recent weeks in anticipation of further monetary easing from the ECB, which cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5 percent to shore up a weak economy.

"It was pretty well discounted in the market and now we're seeing a bit of profit-taking especially since (German) 10-year yields are close to record lows," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

"What's interesting is what will they say about passing (lower borrowing costs) through to small and medium companies."

The Bund future fell as much as 29 ticks on the day to 146.29 in a volatile session after the decision. German 10-year yields were 3 basis points up at 1.23 percent, having neared a record low of 1.126 percent earlier this week.

The ECB rate cut comes after the Federal Reserve said it would keep to its bond purchases, as expected strengthening the view that monetary policy of major central banks will remain looser for longer than initially thought.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields held at their lowest levels since October 2010 at 3.87 percent and 4.10 percent respectively.

Lower-rated Italian and Spanish bonds, as well as slightly better-regarded French and Belgian paper, have benefited especially from investors hungry for higher returns than those offered by safe-haven German Bunds.

SLOVENIA IN FOCUS

Hours before the ECB decision, France sold a new benchmark 10-year bond at a record low rate of 1.81 percent at a solid auction.

In the secondary market, French 10-year yields stabilised around all-time lows of 1.70 percent hit on Tuesday.

Traders were also paying more than usual attention to small euro zone member Slovenia as it reopened books on an offering of dollar-denominated bonds at a slightly higher yield after Moody's downgraded its credit rating to "junk'.

The country gained a bit of respite from Moody's rival Standard & Poor's, which said on Wednesday it still viewed Slovenia as an investment grade country and was "broadly confident" the government would overhaul its finances.