* ECB rate cut supports spread tightening against Bunds

* Bund futures fall, but stay close to record highs

* Investors book profits before U.S. non-farm payrolls

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 3 French, Austrian and Belgian bond yields hit record lows on Friday and bets on further monetary easing also increased appetite for other euro zone bonds offering higher returns than German debt.

Yield spreads over German Bunds in the region were expected to narrow further after the European Central Bank cut its refinancing rate on Thursday and President Mario Draghi said it was prepared to cut the deposit rate below zero.

"I was surprised about the hint on the deposit cut," ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.

"Rate cut speculation is likely to continue to bubble and this is an environment which would keep the periphery supported against a backdrop where you have a search for yield going on. Curves can flatten as well."

French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year yields fell to record lows of 1.65 percent, 1.435 percent, and 1.903 percent, respectively.

The Italian/German 10-year yield spread narrowed to its tightest since July 2011 at 251 basis points. Spanish 10-year yields fell below 4 percent for the first time since October 2010, and equivalent Portuguese yields hit 2-1/2 year lows.

Debt markets showed limited reaction after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said a negative deposit rate - charging banks for holding their money with the ECB - was not a near-term option.

Bets of further easing remained intact after Nowotny's comments as "inflation fears are basically vanishing," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Bund futures fell 34 ticks to 146.82, with investors positioning for key U.S. jobs data by booking profits. The future hit a record high of 147.20 on Thursday.

April non-farm payrolls, due at 1230 GMT, are expected to have added 145,000 jobs - too little to quash fears the U.S. economy is losing momentum.

"If we see disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls and we get fears that the economy is weak as well, then maybe not today, but in the next few days we will break into uncharted territory in German yields as well," DZ Bank's Lenk said.

German 10-year yields were 3 bps higher at 1.19 percent, just above July's record low of 1.126 percent.

ICAP's Tyson preferred curve flattening trading strategies that bet on a narrowing of the yield spreads between short- and long-dated bonds in the higher-rated euro zone countries over those that bet on tighter peripheral spreads versus Bunds.

"Spreads of 250 basis points in Italy (versus Germany) was kind of my target area, so I'm not sure how much more narrowing we can see," he said.

The hunt for yield and the ECB's promise to buy bonds via its untested OMT programme if needed "seem to be trumping everything, including fundamentals," Tyson added.