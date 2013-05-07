LONDON May 7 German Bund futures fell on Tuesday with traders citing investors using an Austrian debt sale to switch into other top-rated bonds offering higher returns.

"There's a big consensus to buy fixed income assets and some investors are switching into higher yielding products and the Austrian sale is an opportunity to do so," one trader said.

Austria is selling 2019 and 2023 bonds.

He added that signs of strong initial demand for a Portuguese 10-year syndicated deal was also denting appetite for low-risk assets.

Bund futures was last 28 ticks down on the day at 145.88.