* Bund future on track for biggest weekly fall in two months
* Italy, Spanish bonds steady, fresh debt sales eyed
* Expectations of Japanese buying support periphery
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 10 German Bunds fell to their lowest
in over a month on Friday, in line with a selloff in U.S. and
Japanese bonds triggered by the dollar's sharp rise against the
yen.
Traders said the dollar's rise to a 4-1/2 high of 101.66 yen
had prompted selling of Treasuries and Japanese bonds by
investors who needed to hedge some structured deals, and Bunds
were caught in their downdraft.
Demand for safe-haven bonds has been undermined this week by
forecast-beating data in the United States and in Germany. But
traders said the sell-off in Bunds was likely to fizzle out in
coming days due to bets the European Central Bank would ease
monetary policy after it cut interest rates last week.
Bund futures, which hit a record high of 147.20
last week, fell more than a point on the day to 144.84 and were
on course for their biggest one-week fall since March 10. The
slide gained momentum after a break below the week's low of
145.37, which traders said had provided support.
"It is a follow-on from what happened overnight in the U.S.
and Japan. It is nothing fundamental, it is probably just a
correction because they were getting really expensive, but we're
closing in on support at 144.80," one trader said.
German 10-year yields were 7.5 basis points higher at 1.34
percent. They have risen some 20 bps over the past
week as upbeat U.S. jobs data, and stronger-than-forecast German
industrial output figures halted a post-ECB rally.
Another trader said the sharp rise in German yields was
starting to lure back some investors, especially in five-year
maturities. Five-year yields were up 5 bps at 0.38
percent, a level which some in the market said had attracted
domestic and overseas buyers in recent days.
The 10-year yield gap between Bunds and Treasuries was
steady on the day around 54 bps after the benchmark U.S. yield
rose to its highest since early April, around 1.862 percent.
Among lower-rated euro zone bonds, Spanish 10-year yields
were slightly up at 4.22 percent. They rose as
much as 10 bps on Thursday on speculation Spain planned to issue
more debt via syndication in the coming week after a
well-received sale.
Some traders were nervous the market could find it hard to
digest such a flood of new debt in so short a time.
Italy also plans to issue up to 8 billion euros in
conventional and floating rate paper on Monday. Analysts said
that while traders might sell to make way for the auction,
underlying demand for higher-yielding euro zone debt supported
by the prospect of loose monetary policy should persist.
"The hunt for returns is still very much intact and the very
low yields in core bonds is still driving investors to
peripherals so I still expect Italian and Spanish spreads to
tighten against Bunds," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist
at ING in Amsterdam.