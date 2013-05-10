* Bund future on track for biggest weekly fall in two months
* Italy, Spanish bonds steady, fresh debt sales eyed
* Expectations of Japanese buying support periphery
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 10 German Bunds fell to their lowest
in six weeks on Friday, tracking a sell-off in top-rated peers
such as U.S. or Japanese bonds triggered by the dollar's sharp
rise against the yen.
Traders said the dollar's rise to a 4-1/2 year high of
101.98 yen had prompted selling of Treasuries and
Japanese bonds by investors who needed to hedge some structured
deals, and Bunds were caught in their downdraft.
Traders and analysts said the sell-off in Bunds was likely
to fizzle out in coming days.
The yen weakened after data showed Japanese investors turned
net buyers of foreign bonds in the past two weeks, bolstering
expectations that some of the money the Bank of Japan will print
as part of an unprecedented easing programme will find their way
into Europe as well.
"On the one hand you have these exotic hedging related flows
which can push Bunds lower when the yen weakens," said David
Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank in New York.
"On the other hand, Japanese real money investors sell yen
to buy other products, which can be U.S. Treasuries or Bunds."
Bund futures, which hit a record high of 147.20
last week, fell more than a point on the day to 144.56 and were
on course for their biggest one-week fall since March 10. The
slide gained momentum after a break below the week's low of
145.37, which traders said had provided support.
Demand for Bunds has also been hit this week by
forecast-beating data in the United States and in Germany, which
placed some doubts on expectations that the European Central
Bank would ease monetary policy after it cut interest rates last
week.
Euribor futures fell by up to 10 basis points on
the day on the 2013-2014 strip, implying expectations that
benchmark three-month Euribor rates - which move
on bets on future ECB rate moves and liquidity conditions - will
settle higher over that period.
"The data from Germany this week contradicts the picture of
the ECB easing further and there's also profit-taking after last
week's gains," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed
income research at Sunrise Brokers.
German 10-year yields were 12 basis points higher at 1.386
percent, having broken through their 50-days
moving average at 1.325 percent. They have risen some 25 bps
over the past week.
Among lower-rated euro zone bonds, Spanish 10-year yields
were slightly up at 4.22 percent. They rose as
much as 10 bps on Thursday on speculation Spain planned to issue
more debt via syndication in the coming week after a
well-received sale.
Some traders were nervous the market could find it hard to
digest such a flood of new debt in so short a time.
Italy also plans to issue up to 8 billion euros in
conventional and floating rate paper on Monday.