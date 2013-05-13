LONDON May 13 Bund futures held near their lowest in more than a month on Monday after a selloff last week on upbeat economic data in the euro zone and the United States and the dollar's sharp rise against the yen.

Traders said the dollar's rise to 4-1/2 year highs of 102.14 yen has prompted selling of Treasuries and Japanese bonds, and Bunds were caught in the downdraft.

Better than expected jobs data in the United States and forecast-beating German industrial output figures last week also weighed on Bunds.

Bund futures were last 8 ticks lower at 144.58, after matching Friday's six-week low at 144.43 at the open.

"We took the lead from Japan (on Friday) and we never really recovered ... but presumably a lot of the long (positions in Bunds) haven been taken out," one trader said.

Italy will on Monday offer up to 8 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and bonds linked to 6-month Euribor (CCTEUs) at its regular mid-month auction.