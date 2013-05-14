* Spain selling new 10-year bond via syndication

* Traders cite speculation Italy may also plan syndication

* Market nervy that glut of issuance could be hard to digest

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 14 Spanish and Italian yields rose on Tuesday with traders citing rumours that Italy may be planning a syndicated debt sale in the near future after Madrid saw strong demand for its new 10-year bond.

While supply pressure may lift the two countries' yields in the near-term, demand topping 21 billion euros for the Spanish sale was a sign that this year's rally in peripheral bonds can resume once the sales get out of the way.

Spain was poised to raise 7 billion euros from the syndicated sale, up from an earlier indication of 5 billion, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

The sale confirmed market speculation last week that hoisted Spain's 10-year yields to two-week highs on concerns that more issuance in a short time could be hard for the market to digest. Yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds rose by more than 20 bps in the past week.

Earlier on Tuesday Spain auctioned just over 4 billion euros of treasury bills after a well-received bond auction last week and an 8 billion euro debt sale by Italy on Monday.

Spain's success prompted speculation that Italy may try to replicate it soon.

"The Spain allocation has just come out and it is more than expected and there are rumours going around about a possible Italian 30-year (syndicated sale)," one trader said.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were last 6 basis points higher at 4.03 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were up 7 bps at 4.36 percent.

Many in the market expect lower-rated euro zone bonds to resume their rally relatively soon as investors emboldened by ultra-easy monetary policy from major central banks snap up higher-yielding assets.

"The correction in yields was quite substantial," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge.

"Demand for the Spanish (sale) today at about 20 billion is a sign people are still interested in peripheral bonds and play the carry trade with so much liquidity around."

In Germany, 10-year yields were 2 basis points higher on the day at 1.37 percent, while Bund futures were 20 ticks lower at 144.69 percent.

Losses were seen limited near-term as preliminary estimates of euro zone gross domestic product on Wednesday could support bets of more monetary easing from the European Central Bank.

"We'll probably rally from here. We're seeing some buying on the dips with all this talk of weak data," another trader said.