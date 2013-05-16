BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
LONDON May 16 German Bund futures hit session highs on Thursday after data showed U.S. jobless claims rose at their fastest pace in six months last week.
Bund futures were last 40 ticks higher on the day at 145.04, having hit a session high of 145.12 minutes after the release.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare encountered resistance on Tuesday from party conservatives who said draft legislation emerging in the U.S. House of Representatives would not reduce the cost of healthcare.