LONDON May 17 German Bund futures slipped at
the open on Friday as some in the market booked profits after
this week's gains but the losses were limited by expectations
central bank policies will remain ultra-easy for months to come.
Bunds hit one-week highs on Thursday after soft U.S. data on
housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing raised questions about
the strength of the economy, easing speculation the Federal
Reserve might slow its bond purchase programme. Some Fed
officials, however, still called for weaning the economy off
stimulus.
"The data is not great so I can't see why they (the Fed)
would be suddenly turning around and tapering off...Treasuries
are holding firm so there's no reason for Bunds to sell off. I
think it will be another day of potential consolidation," a
trader said.
At 0704 GMT, the Bund future was 4 ticks lower at
145.27 compared with 145.31 at Thursday's settlement.