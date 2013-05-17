* Talk of potential negative ECB deposit rate persists

* Spain, Italian yields extend fall after supply this week

* Spain to auction more bonds next week

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 17 German Bunds hit one-week highs on Friday, with traders citing talk the European Central Bank was checking with some banks whether they were ready for a potential cut in its deposit rate to below zero.

The ECB had no immediate comment. Speculation it could take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory - effectively charging banks for parking cash with it overnight - has persisted since ECB President Mario Draghi said last month the bank was prepared for such a move.

German Bund futures rose as much as 43 ticks on the day to 145.74 with two-year yields - the most sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations - were back below zero percent at minus 3 basis points.

"We're hearing the ECB has been checking that banks are set up to have negative rates, which I don't think would be a surprise for anyone if they are," one trader said.

"If we do get some sort of deterioration I think it's likely we get negative rates and it's giving Bunds a bit of a bid today."

The prospect that central bank policies will remain ultra-easy for months, despite debate over whether the Federal Reserve might slow its bond buying, has propped up demand for safe-haven debt even as higher-yielding assets have rallied.

Spanish and Italian bond prices pushed higher on Friday, with more near-term gains expected as supply pressure eased after solid demand at syndicated sales this week.

Both Spain and Italy, which have been at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis in the past two years, have accelerated their 2013 debt sales to cash in on benign market conditions and the grab for yield.

Spain is scheduled to sell more bonds next Thursday and investors may sell Spanish debt before then to make way for the supply.

Rome has raised about 65 percent of this year's expected issuance of 186 billion euros while Spain has met just over half its 121 billion euro target, according to Reuters data.

"At the moment both Spain and Italy seem to be on top of their funding schedule and this is all helping to support the market," said Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP.

"It seems to be an environment where the periphery can do well and we can see them move back towards their yield lows."

Spanish 10-year yields were 8 bps lower on the day at 4.23 percent with Italian equivalents down a similar amount at 3.90 percent <IT10YT=TWEB.

Greek bonds were among the market's standout performers with 10-year yields down 47 bps at 8.21 percent as investors priced out the risk of another default after Fitch Ratings raised Greece's credit rating on Tuesday.