* Talk of potential negative ECB deposit rate persists
* Spain, Italian yields extend fall after supply this week
* Spain to auction more bonds next week
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 17 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields dropped on Friday and were seen falling further as
supply pressure eased after large debt sales earlier this week.
The prospect of central bank policies remaining ultra-easy
for months, despite debate over whether the Federal Reserve
might slow its bond buying, has propped up demand for
higher-yielding assets in recent months.
In the past week, however, markets had to absorb 7 billion
euros worth of Spanish 10-year debt and 6 billion euros of
Italian 30-year bonds and that has pushed yields higher in the
two countries.
With the unscheduled supply pressure out of the way, the
rally in peripheral debt is expected to continue at least until
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before the
congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.
"As long as we don't get Bernanke saying that he's going to
taper off (asset purchases) next week the path of least
resistance is still for lower yields in the Italian and Spanish
market," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy
at Credit Agricole.
"We're going to get down to the lows that we saw a couple of
weeks ago."
Spanish 10-year yields were 9 basis points
lower at 4.22 percent, while equivalent Italian yields
were 8 bps down at 3.90 percent. Earlier in May,
they hit 2-1/2 year lows of 3.95 and 3.68 percent, respectively.
Spain will sell bonds maturing in 2016, 2018 and 2026 next
week, with Barclays expecting issuance to total 4 billion euros.
The auctions are part of the regular schedule and are not
expected to cause significant selling pressure in secondary
markets.
German Bunds briefly hit one-week highs on Friday, with
traders citing talk the European Central Bank was checking with
some banks whether they were ready for a potential cut in its
deposit rate to below zero.
The ECB had no immediate comment. Speculation it could take
its overnight deposit rate into negative territory - effectively
charging banks for parking cash with it overnight - has
persisted since ECB President Mario Draghi said last month the
bank was prepared for such a move.
German Bund futures were last 13 ticks higher on
the day at 145.44, having risen as high as 145.74 earlier in the
session. Two-year German yields - the most
sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations - were back
below zero percent at minus 3 basis points.
Greek bonds were among the market's standout performers with
10-year yields down 38 bps at 8.29 percent as
investors priced out the risk of another default after Fitch
Ratings raised Greece's credit rating on Tuesday.