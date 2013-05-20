* Upbeat U.S. consumer data sours appetite for safe-haven
debt
* U.S./German 10-year yield spread around 3-year highs
* Bernanke speech on Wednesday keenly awaited
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 20 Low-risk German Bunds fell on
Monday in the wake of upbeat U.S. data last week that eased
concern about growth in the world's biggest economy, but a bleak
euro zone outlook was expected to limit losses.
Friday's U.S. consumer sentiment report allayed fears that
the economy could slow markedly due to government spending cuts.
It also led investors to speculate over whether the Federal
Reserve may scale back its bond buying later this year.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony to the
Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday will be closely watched
for any clues on future policy moves.
However, with the euro zone still in recession and investors
expecting the European Central Bank to ease policy again,
benchmark Bund yields remained anchored around their record
lows.
"The European data has failed to come through with any
significant improvement, and that will remain the case...If you
continue seeing weaker figures for Germany which has been the
growth engine for Europe then it's fairly worrying," said
Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.
"In the short run the 'low rates for longer' story will
dominate, and we could see (Bund) yields go a bit lower rather
than higher."
Bund futures fell 59 ticks to settle at 144.86.
Resistance was seen at Friday's low of 145.13, with support at
last week's low of 144.22, Futurestechs analyst Clive Lambert
said.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were up 5 basis
points at 1.36 percent.
"I still think there's a downward bias in core yields going
forward and I can see the Bund returning towards the 1.20
(percent) lows again," one trader said.
Lloyds strategists said in a note that talk of the Fed
tapering off bond purchases could fade soon as the central bank
was "dominated" by dovish policymakers who would only change
their stance if there was evidence of sustainable U.S. growth.
Lloyds recommended buying U.S. Treasuries over Bunds and
betting their 10-year yield spread would
narrow from the three-year high of 64 bps hit on Friday.
Other analysts see the spread widening further.
"The U.S. economy is outgrowing the euro zone and on the
back of this you have different prospects for central bank
policies and that's widening the spread," Commerzbank rate
strategist Michael Leister said.
"Another 15 basis points of widening in the next couple of
weeks is feasible."
Other euro zone bonds were relatively stable, with activity
subdued due to a holiday in parts of Europe.