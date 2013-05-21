LONDON May 21 German Bund futures held steady
at the open on Tuesday with traders wary of taking large
positions on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin
slowing down its bond purchases.
Comments from some Fed officials after forecast-beating data
last week fuelled speculation the Fed might start tapering off
its stimulus measures, toppling Bunds from one-week highs on
expectations of further monetary easing from the European
Central Bank.
Focus is on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional
testimony on Wednesday for clues on where the central bank
stands on its quantitative easing.
"We're waiting for Bernanke tomorrow. That holds the key to
which way we go. There's no supply and not much data today in
Europe so we're just trading a little bit up and down," a trader
said.
At 0702 GMT, the Bund future was last 3 ticks down
at 144.83 compared with 144.86 at Monday's settlement.