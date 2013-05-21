LONDON May 21 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility that the Federal
Reserve might start slowing down its bond purchases this year.
Bunds have been falling this week after Fed officials and
upbeat U.S. data last week fueled speculation the Fed might
start rowing back on its quantitative easing programme.
The Bund future fell as much as 31 ticks to a day's
low of 144.88 with traders saying some technical selling
exacerbated the move.
"It's all about the Fed and the talk about QE. We also saw
small stops triggered in the 144.80 area and that moved us lower
but there's nothing else," a trader said.