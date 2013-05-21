LONDON May 21 The Greek government bond yield
curve returned to an uphill shape on Tuesday, as investors
continued to price out default risks after last week's sovereign
ratings upgrade by Fitch.
The difference between Greece's 30- and 10-year yields
turned positive to last trade at 3 basis points, with the curve
disinverting again for the first time in about three years.
When short-term yields trade higher than longer-term yields
the market is pricing in increased near-term default risks. Just
before Greece's debt restructuring in March 2012, 10-year yields
were 15 full percentage points higher than their
30-year counterparts.