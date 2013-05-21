* Greek 10-year yield falls below 30-year for 1st time since 2010

* Rest of euro zone market steady as Fed stimulus hints eyed

* Focus on Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 21 Greece's 10-year bond yield fell below those on longer-dated paper on Tuesday for the first time in three years as investors price out the risk of Athens defaulting.

The move has picked up steam since Fitch Ratings raised Greece's credit rating to B-minus from CCC last week, with Greek 10-year bonds outperforming, squeezing their yields 3 basis points below the 30-years' and returning the yield curve to a more normal upward slope.

When investors want higher yields to hold short-term bonds rather than longer-term ones, the market is pricing in increased near-term default risks.

"It's an indication the market is less concerned about a debt restructuring there, and it is a fair assumption because if Greece does another restructuring it will probably be the official sector debt that will be hit," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti in Amsterdam, referring to the European Central Bank and international institutions.

Just before Greece's debt restructuring in March 2012, 10-year yields were a full 15 percentage points higher than their 30-year counterparts.

Thin liquidity in a debt market that was restructured in March last year also exaggerated the recent fall in borrowing costs, with trade on Tuesday turning choppy as some in the market booked profits after the sharp gains.

"The perception of investors has changed. There has been a change in trend in public finance policies. If the trend of reduction in the deficit continues we cannot rule out that even next year they can come back to the market," Giansanti added.

Other analysts were sceptical the country could return to capital markets that soon, saying high unemployment and lack of significant growth prospects could renew public pressure against the government and undermine fiscal progress.

The rally in Greek bonds coincided with a recent broad fall in peripheral euro zone borrowing costs as expectations of further monetary easing from the European Central Bank and abundant central bank cash in the financial system has pushed investors into riskier assets.

"In the ongoing low interest rate environment they still offer one of the highest yield pickups you can get anywhere," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start slowing down its bond buying after upbeat data and comments from some Fed officials last week has, however, slowed the rally in recent days.

Other euro zone sovereign bonds were largely steady as investors weighed the possibility the Fed might start rowing back on its stimulus programme while a bleak economic outlook for the euro zone keeps ECB monetary policy ultra-easy.

German Bund futures were down 11 ticks at 144.75, retreating further from one-week highs on caution before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies in Congress on Wednesday. His comments will be parsed for clues on where the central bank stands on its quantitative easing.