* Focus on Bernanke's testimony, Fed minutes on Wednesday
* Bunds fall as investors make room for 10-year Bund sale
* Greek 10-year yield falls below 30-year for 1st time since
2010
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 21 Bunds fell on Tuesday as markets
looked to U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke's testimony and
minutes from the bank's latest meeting on Wednesday for signals
on when it might wind back its easy monetary policy.
Concerns the Fed may stop supporting financial markets
weighed on German debt prices as investors also sold the paper
to make room to buy a new 10-year Bund on Wednesday.
German Bund futures were 53 ticks lower on the day
at 144.33.
"They're trading a little heavy because a lot of people are
getting nervous that the Fed has been more two-way on QE (bond
purchases)," one trader said.
"We've got some supply (pressure) as well, with ... Bunds to
be auctioned tomorrow."
At the other end of the credit spectrum, Greece's 10-year
bond yields fell below those on longer-dated paper for the first
time in three years, returning the yield curve to a more normal
upward slope.
Investors have gradually priced out the risk of Athens
defaulting since Fitch Ratings raised Greece's credit rating to
B-minus from CCC last week.
When investors seek higher yields to hold short-term bonds
rather than longer-term ones, the market is pricing in increased
near-term default risks.
"It's an indication the market is less concerned about a
debt restructuring there, and it is a fair assumption because if
Greece does another restructuring it will probably be the
official sector debt that will be hit," said ING strategist
Alessandro Giansanti in Amsterdam, referring to the European
Central Bank and international institutions.
Just before Greece's debt restructuring in March 2012,
10-year yields were a full 15 percentage points
higher than their 30-year counterparts.
Thin liquidity in a debt market that was restructured in
March last year also exaggerated the recent fall in borrowing
costs.
The rally has coincided with a recent broad fall in
peripheral euro zone yields as expectations of further easing
from the European Central Bank and abundant central bank cash in
the financial system has pushed investors into riskier assets.
Spanish yields dipped to 4.20 percent and
Italian funding costs rose 4 bps to 3.94 percent.