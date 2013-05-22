BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON May 22 European shares erased gains and Bund futures hit session lows on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will gradually reduce the flow of asset purchases if the labour market improved in a sustainable way.
Bund futures briefly hit a session low of 144.39, before rebounding to last trade 34 ticks higher on the day at 144.67. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares erased gains to trade flat at 1,253.38 points by 1441 GMT.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates