LONDON May 22 European shares erased gains and Bund futures hit session lows on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will gradually reduce the flow of asset purchases if the labour market improved in a sustainable way.

Bund futures briefly hit a session low of 144.39, before rebounding to last trade 34 ticks higher on the day at 144.67. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares erased gains to trade flat at 1,253.38 points by 1441 GMT.