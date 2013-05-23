LONDON May 23 German Bunds extended gains to hit session highs on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries as they recovered from overnight falls on concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could start cutting its bond purchases in the next few sessions.

"The Treasuries are rallying and are dragging up everything else. The sell-off in equities caused a short-covering rally in Tokyo and in London," one trader said.

Bunds were last 48 ticks up on the day at 145.08.