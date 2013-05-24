* German Ifo rises more than expected in May

* Contrasting euro zone/U.S. outlooks to keep Bunds volatile

* German debt seen increasingly sensitive to data

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 24 Bund futures hit two-month lows on Friday after the German Ifo business survey beat forecasts, although the grim outlook for the euro zone economy limited losses.

The Ifo think-tank said its index rose to 105.7 in May from 104.4 in April, beating the 104.5 consensus. The figures suggest the German economy is slowly picking up speed after a sluggish first quarter.

However, the euro zone as a whole was still expected to contract further, keeping the European Central Bank inclined to ease monetary policy later this year, analysts said.

"We've had a bit of pressure after (the Ifo release) as markets questioned whether this will put the rate cut scenario in danger," said Philip Tyson, strategist at ICAP.

"But I'm not inclined to get hugely excited," he said, adding the euro zone economy still faced a rough time ahead.

Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower on the day at 144.24, having hit a two-month low of 144.12 earlier in the session. They have fallen by almost a point this week on expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary stimulus if the U.S. economic recovery gathers pace.

The grimmer prospects for the euro zone economy are likely to keep Bunds volatile and make them more sensitive to data in the near term, traders said.

The U.S./German 10-year yield spread lingered around 60 basis points, just below three-year highs hit earlier this week.

"I still think there's a case for Bunds outperforming (U.S. Treasuries) ... (but) better data from the U.S. takes the pressure off the European Central Bank (to ease monetary policy further)," one trader said.

"Data is key for everything nowadays. It's going to determine how the rest of the year will pan out."

ICAP's Tyson said the U.S./German 10-year spread had room to "get closer to 100 (bps), potentially."

Expectations U.S. stimulus could be scaled back hit investors' appetite for riskier assets, and lower-rated bond yields have risen sharply this week.

Italian 10-year yields were 6 bps higher on the day at 4.10 percent. The 21 bps rise so far puts them on track for the highest weekly rise in two months. Equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 bps to 4.38 percent.