LONDON, July 9 German Bund futures slipped at
the open on Tuesday with lower-rated euro zone bonds seen firmer
after Greece secured its next aid payment and political tensions
in Portugal eased.
Greek yields were expected to extend the previous day's
falls after euro zone finance ministers approved a 6.8 billion
euro payment which spares the country from default in August.
"For Greek bonds it's positive so yields can drop further,"
said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.
"For the overall market this is slightly positive for risk
but we already had the message yesterday that there was an
agreement so I expect the impact to be limited apart from on
Greek bonds."
Bund futures were 6 ticks down at 141.88 compared
with 141.94 at Monday's settlement.